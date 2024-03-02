The Notre Dame Fighting Irish snapped a seven game losing streak a few weeks ago by going on a three game winning streak and then going 1-1 over the course of the next two games. On Saturday night, Notre Dame officially looked “good” as they took down the Clemson Tigers 69-62 to make it five wins over the last six games (with an incredible comeback attempt on the road against Syracuse as the one loss).

Inside Purcell Pavilion for the last time this season, Notre Dame got a 21 point performance from Markus Burton who was backed up by Tae Davis and his 18 points.

Clemson slowly built a seven point lead with a little over 7 minutes left in the first half, but Notre Dame went on a small run to get close and J.R. Konieczny knocked down a three to tie the game. The last few minutes of the first half saw multiple lead changes, but Clemson got the better of the Irish and went into the half up 34-31.

While it was the Markus Burton show for the Irish in the first half, Tae Davis took over in the second half by scoring all 18 of his points in the final 20 minutes — which included an 8-8 performance from the foul line. Late in the game, Davis scored six points in a row for the Irish which was followed by a Burton three to go up 59-51 which helped seal the victory.

Carey Booth added 11 points for Notre Dame as he hit three from three land on the night.

Notre Dame will go on the road to finish the regular season against the North Carolina Tar Heels, and then against the Virginia Tech Hokies. Two wins and the Irish could finish in the middle of the ACC which would be a very good start to the Micah Shrewsberry era.