Notre Dame Basketball: Irish ousted from the ACC Tournament by Wake Forest

The 2023-2024 college basketball season has come to an end for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. That fact was signed, sealed, and delivered by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the ACC Tournament,

It was a slow burning death for Notre Dame. Despite only trailing Wake Forest by six points at halftime, you never really got a sense that the offense was working. The Irish only shot 28% from the floor for the game and it was really bad in the second half as they shot 20% from the field and were 0-8 from behind the three point line.

Markus Burton led the Irish with 21 points and was 12-12 from the free throw line. Tae Davis added 16 points while Carey Booth put up 11 points (all 11 were in the first half).

Wake Forest got a double-double from Andrew Carr (12 points, 11 rebounds) and also got a big game from Kevin Miller, who had 17 points and 7 rebounds.

So... that’s it for Notre Dame who finishes the season with a 13-20 record.