ACC TOURNAMENT: Notre Dame survives first round test against Georgia Tech, 84-80

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are moving forward in the ACC Tournament after a hard fought 84-80 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Irish shot 54% from the field which included a 52% showing from behind the three-point line. Braeden Shrewsberry led Notre Dame with 23 points and was 5-8 from three. Markus Burton added 21 points and 8 assists on a day that Georgia Tech really tried to do whatever they could to slow the ACC Rookie of the Year down.

Notre Dame went into halftime up 10 points, and at one point they were up 17 in the middle of the second half. The Yellow Jackets turned up the heat and their press caused issues and turnovers for Notre Dame. That pressure helped Georgia Tech take a late 1 point lead, but clutch free throw shooting and offensive rebounding by Tae Davis helped put the Irish in the win column for the day.

Georgia Tech’s Naithan George led all scorers with 24 points (with 5 threes of his own to match Shrewsberry’s) and he [George] got a lot of help from Baye Ndongo and his 22 points.

Notre Dame will now play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons tomorrow at 2-30 on ESPN.