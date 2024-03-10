Notre Dame Men’s Basketball: The Week in Review

The last week of this regular season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish brought two L’s, one of which was embarrassing but acceptable and the other of which was winnable and disappointing but still better than a lot of what we saw early in the season. Despite the depressing ending, I do still think this team could win a game or two in the ACC tournament. Why? Well, the team we saw lose two games this week was still much better than the one we saw get crushed by the Citadel right before Christmas, so we have to believe in something. Let’s get into it:

North Carolina Tar Heels 84, Notre Dame 51

The Irish got their asses handed to them, plain and simple, in a case of a very stoppable force meeting one of the least movable objects in the country. Armando Bacot and RJ Davis did whatever they wanted, and Markus Burton met the first defense that could shut him down all season. I’m done talking about this game because it was that depressing.

Virginia Tech Hokies 82, Notre Dame 76

The Irish were sunk by their inability to shut down the Hokies’ guard play, as Sean Pedulla (28 points, 6 rebounds) and MJ Collins (15, 8) led the Hokies on their way to a high-scoring victory in Blacksburg. This was a depressing loss as the Irish were within two points with under two minutes to play, but in fairness they were down by more for most of it.

This game did yield one last great scoring performance by Markus Burton in the regular season, as the freshman point guard put up 24 points to go with four assists and four rebounds. Julian Roper II also had a solid day off the bench with 11 points.

The Irish now head into the ACC tournament as a down but dangerous underdog, with the opportunity to turn their postseason fate from ignominious to personally meaningful if still largely insignificant on the line. Let’s do this.