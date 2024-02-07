On Wednesday, February 7th the Notre Dame Men’s Basketball team embarked on a journey to Durham, NC, gearing up to challenge the formidable Duke Blue Devils. Following a recent setback against the Pitt Panthers last Saturday, the Irish were eager to bounce back and clinch a crucial conference victory on the road. Curious about how the Irish performed against the Blue Devils? Let’s delve into the details!

First Half

Duke got the ball first to start the game but turned it over on their first possession. Braeden Shrewsberry got the game off to a big start sinking his first three point shot at 19;14. Duke quickly answered with a three point shot of their own by Jeremy Roach. Markus Burton made his first layup, and the lead went momentarily back to ND. Duke Jared McCain made a jumper and the game was tied up at 5-5.

Shrewsberry turned the ball over and McCain made his layup on the fast break. Then Duke’s Mark Mitchell made a layup and suddenly the Blue Devils were up by four. 9-5. Media timeout, 15:21.

Coming out of the break Jeremy Roach got a jumper to go in, followed by a missed jumper by Notre Dame’s Tae Davis. Matt Zona missed a three point shot and Duke got the rebound. Duke’s Caleb Foster made a layup, and Notre Dame’s Burton missed his layup. Duke got the rebound and Foster made a jumper and just like that Duke was up by ten points, 15-5.

A personal foul was called on J.R. Konieczny and Duke’s Sean Stewart went to the line and missed both of his foul shots. The Irish haven’t scored in six plus minutes. Media timeout, 11:39.

After the break Duke’s Sean Stewart made a jumper on a fast break and Duke’s lead extended to 12. Davis missed his layup on ND’s possession and Duke answered with a three point shot by Caleb Foster. Notre Dame finally got points on the board, after a seven plus minute drought, on a layup by Kebba Njie. A personal foul was called on Burton and Duke’s Caleb Foster went to the line and made both of his shots. 22-7, Duke.

Shrewsberry lost control of the ball and it went out of bound (sixth turnover for ND). Duke turned the ball over on their next possession, and Notre Dame got points on the board with Shrewsberry’s second three point shot, 22-10, Duke.

Duke’s Jeremy Roach missed a three point shot and turned the ball over and Markus Burton sank his three point shot. 22-13, Duke. 8:00 media timeout.

Duke’s Mark Mitchell made his second bucket, and Markus Burton’s three point shot bounced out of the bucket. Roach turned the ball over and at the other end Shrewsberry missed his three point shot. Carey Booth missed his three point shot and Duke’s Tyrese Proctor made a fast break and sank his layup.

Konieczny turned the ball over, followed by Stewart turning over the ball, and Notre Dame was able to turn the opportunity into points on a Burton jumper. Duke turned the ball over and Carey Booth got the offensive rebound and the dunk. 26-17, Duke. 3:36 media timeout.

Duke’s Ryan Young made a layup coming out of the break. and ND quickly answer with a Matt Zona layup. Zona fouled Proctor, who went to the line and made both of his foul shots. Ryan Young got called for a foul and Tae Davis went to the line and made both of his foul shots. At the other end Proctor made a three point shot, to which ND answered with a Kebba Njie layup. 33-23, Duke.

Proctor turned the ball over and Shrewsberry missed his three point shot but Konieczny got the rebound. Njie turned the ball over and Duke called a 30 second timeout. After the break Duke turned the ball over but Notre Dame couldn’t turn the opportunity into points. In the final seconds of the half Shrewsberry put up a three point shot, which he missed, but was fouled and he went to the line to shoot three. At the line Braeden made two of his three foul shots. At the half, Duke up by eight, 33-25.

Notre Dame:

Field Goals - 9-29, 31%

Three Point Shots - 3-11, 27%

Free Throws - 4-5, 80%



Duke:

Field Goals - 13-30, 43%

Three Point Shots - 3-11, 27%

Free Throws - 4-6, 67%

Second Half

Duke got the ball first and started the half with a McCain three point shot. Burton missed a layup but retained the possession. Shrewsberry missed a three point shot and Duke took over possession. Tae Davis was called for a foul and Mark Mitchell went to the line and made both of his foul shots. Then Davis was fouled and went to the line and made both of his foul shots. Kyle Filipowski got his first points of the game on a jumper, and Duke was up by 13, 40-27.

Shrewsberry got another three to fall, and he’s got 11 points so far tonight. Njie got called for a foul and Filipowski went to the line and made both of his foul shots. On ND’s next possession Burton sank a three point shot, followed by two Duke turnovers and two missed three point shots by ND. McCain then made a layup, and Duke was up by 11 points, 44-33. Media timeout, 14:47.

Filipowski went to the line and made one of his two foul shots. Tae Davis made a layup, but Duke quickly answered with a Mitchell layup. Burton made a jumper on ND’s next possession, and the Duke lead is at ten points. 47-37

Carey Booth drew the personal foul and Mitchell went to the line and made one and missed the second. ND got the rebound and Burton scored on a jumper. Duke answered with a Proctor layup. Duke stole the ball (right in front of Coach Shrewsberry and he was NOT happy about the call) and Filipowski got inside and got the layup. 52-39, Duke. Notre Dame timeout, 11:52.

Coming out of the break Imes missed a jumper and Duke got the turnover. (ND is getting good looks but just not converting into points.) Kebba Njie then made a jumper, followed by a Sean Stewart jumper for Duke, and a Caleb Foster steal and dunk. 56-41, Duke.

Carey Booth missed a three. Then Burton missed a three. Ryan Young got called for an offensive foul, followed by a media timeout at 9:36.

Tae Davis fouled Filipowski who made one of his two shots from the line, and the Blue Devil lead is up to 16 points. Roper missed a three point shot and Duke turned the opportunity into a layup by Roach. Shrewsberry put up a long three point shot and missed. Then Davis missed a layup, Roper missed a three point shot, and Filipowski was called for a personal foul. 7:54 media timeout, 59-41, Duke (their biggest lead of the night).

Julian Roper II got fouled and went to the line and missed both of his foul shots. Mitchell missed his three point shot and Zona got the rebound but Notre Dame couldn’t convert the possession into points. Mitchell went to the line and missed his foul shot. Booth got the rebound, and Zona put up a three point shot and missed. Proctor missed a three point shot and Zona got the rebound. Zona missed his three point shot and Duke got the rebound.

Tae Davis fouled out of the game and Mitchell went to the line and missed his foul shot. ND got the rebound and Burton sank a three point shot in an effort to get a scoring drive going. But Duke responded quickly with a layup by Ryan Young. ND turned the ball over and Young got another layup to drop. Carey Booth got his three point shot to go in, but Duke was still up by 16 points, 63-47.

Foster got fouled and went to the line and made both of his shots, followed by a jumper by J.R. Konieczny. Duke turned the ball over on their next possession, and we’re at the 3:25 media timeout.

Shrewsberry got inside and got his layup to go in, followed by a Mitchell dunk. Burton got his jumper to drop, and McCain answered with a layup of his own. Shrewsberry got called for a flagrant one foul and McCain went to the line and missed both of his free throw shots. (Much to the announcers dismay, regarding the foul.)

Booth missed a three point shot, and Burton fouled Mitchell who went to the line and made both of his foul shots. In the last 27.5 seconds Tony Sanders Jr came in to the game and missed a three point shot, Duke got the rebound and let the clock run out.

Final score, Duke 71 - Notre Dame 53

Next up for the Irish the men return home, Saturday, February 10th, to face the Virginia Tech Hokies in South bend at 6pm ET.

Cheers & GO IRISH!