The Notre Dame men’s basketball team (7-12, 2-6) faced the Boston College Eagles (11-8, 2-6) on Saturday, January 27th, at Noon ET, at the Purcell Pavilion. The Fighting Irish were hungry to play the Eagles as they looked to seek redemption from their previous loss to the Eagles back on January 15th. Beyond the court drama, the matchup carried a special significance as it was a Coaches vs. Cancer game. Adding a unique touch to the event, Notre Dame players sported specially designed shoes crafted by local artist and future domer (Class of 2028 admittee) Jerry Barca. Each scholarship player had the privilege to choose the design or theme adorning his pair of UA shoes. Curious about how the Fighting Irish fared against the Eagles? Let’s have a look!

First Half

Boston College got the ball first but turned the ball over and on Notre Dame’s first possession J.R. Konieczny got his first three to drop. The two teams then traded some turnovers back and forth and Boston College finally got their first bucket to drop on a layup by Prince Aligbe. The Fighting Irish turned the ball over on their next possession but BC couldn’t convert, missing a three point shot. Notre Dame got their next bucket on a Kebba Njie jumper, and the Irish were up 5-2, with 15:57 remaining in the half.

After the timeout, Devin McGlockton got a second chance layup to go in, and BC pulled within one point of ND. BC then got their first three point bucket to go in on a shot by Devin McGlockton. Boston College got another three point to go in by Jaeden Zackery and the Irish, in the middle of a five minute scoring drought, couldn’t seem to get any shots to fall. 10-5, BC, timeout with 11:18 left in the half.

BC’s Armani Mighty went to the line and made one of his two fouls shots. Konieczny then went to the line for Notre Dame and made all three of his foul shots, shrinking the BC lead to three points. BC turned the ball over on their next possession and J.R. Konieczny got a huge three to fall to tie the game up. BC turned the ball over once again and Konieczny snuck in a layup to put the Irish on top, 13-11. The Irish got the ball back on another BC turnover, and then a media timeout, with 7:23 remaining.

After the break Markus Burton got his first jumper to drop, quickly answered by BC and a layup by McGlockton. ND still up by two points. BC then got a turnover from ND and Donald Hand JR sank his first three point shot. J.R. Konieczny snuck in and got a layup to drop and the Irish were up by one. After a few turnovers back and forth, Notre Dame’s Logan Imes got his first three to drop and the Irish go up by four, 20-16, with 4;47 left on the clock.

Coming out of the break Konieczny missed a three point shot and on BC’s next possession McGlockton got a layup to drop to pull BC within two. ND turned the ball over again but BC couldn’t convert the opportunity into points. Konieczny missed another three and this time McGlockton got a layup to sink. Tie game. Burton missed a three point shot, and a media timeout was called, 1;39 left in the half.

After the timeout ND’s Matt Zona got a three point shot to sink to put Notre Dame up by three points. BC responded with a three point shot of their own by Chas Kelley III. The score at half was 23-20, Notre Dame on top.

Half time stats:

Field Goals

ND 8-26, 31%

BC 9-28, 32%

Foul Shots

ND 3-3, 100%

BC 1-4, 25%

Three Point Shots

ND 4-13, 31%

BC 4-11, 25%

Second Half

Notre Dame got the ball first in the second half but couldn’t get any points on the board on the possession. BC couldn’t get anything to drop on their first possession either and then Kebba Njie got points on the board for the Irish quickly followed by a Quinten Post layup. J.R. Konieczny got a jumper to sink and the Irish are off and running. 27-25, ND

BC’s Quinten Post got another layup to go in and BC tied the game. 27-27

BC’s Chas Kelley III got a three point shot to drop and BC took the lead. ND’s Braeden Shrewsberry answered with a three point shot of his own. Tied at 30.

Marcus Burton sank a jumper to put the Irish up by two. On BC’s next possession Post got a jumper to go in and it’s a tie game again. Notre Dame couldn’t get anything to drop and BC’s Mason Madsen sank a huge three point shot to push BC ahead.

Tae Davis got fouled and went to the line where he made both of his foul shots and the Irish pulled within one point. BC missed a three point shot and ND turned the ball over at the other end of the court.

Shrewsberry fouled Post who went to the line and made both of his foul shots to push BC up by three points. 37-34, timeout, 11:58 remaining on the clock.

Claudell Harris Jr went to the line for BC and made one of his two foul shots. ND quickly answered with a Markus Burton jumper. BC headed to the other end of the court and McGlockton made a way too easy layup. ND missed two three point shots on their next possession, followed by a Burton steal. Shrewsberry got a jumper to drop and ND shrank BC’s lead to two.

BC answered quickly, though, with a three point bucket by Harris Jr. Shrewsberry wouldn’t be silenced, though, and sank a three point bucket of his own. Harris Jr answered immediately with another three point shot, BC up by five. 46-41.

Julian Roper got fouled and went to the line where he one of his two foul shots. 46-42

BC’s Harris Jr. got a quick steal and at the other end got his driving layup to drop, pushing BC ahead by six points. 48-42, 7:54 timeout.

After the break, ND’s Shrewsberry got a three point shot to go in to shrink BC’s lead to three points. BC turned the ball over but ND’s Konieczny missed his three point attempt. 48-45, BC, 6:40 timeout.

BC’s ball coming out of the break and they got an easy layup to fall in from Post. ND can’t get a shot off before the shot clock expires and BC takes over possession. ND’s Burton got a steal and made a fast break layup to shrink BC’s lead to three points. 50-47, BC, with 5:15 on the clock.

BC turned the ball over but ND couldn’t get any points out of the possession, and then BC scored a fast layup by Kelley, III. Burton fouled Jaeden Zackery who made both of his shots at the line, BC now up by seven, 54-47.

Post fouled Tae Davis (Post’s 5th foul), who went to the line and made both of his foul shots to shrink BC’s lead to five. On BC’s next possession, Shrewsberry fouled Kelley III who went to the line and made one of his two foul shots.

Kelley III fouled Imes who made both of his foul shots and the Irish are within four. At the other end McGlockton got his layup to go in. Zackery then fouled Davis, who went to the line and made both of his foul shots. BC’s lead at four, 57-53.

ND’s Julian Roper stole the ball and ND took a 30 second timeout.

Shrewsberry’s jumper rolled out of the basket and ND got the turnover but Konieczny missed his three point shot. BC missed a three point shot on their next possession and ND got the turnover. Burton got his layup to sink and drew the foul. He missed his foul shot but ND got the rebound but couldn’t get any points out of the opportunity. Boston college timeout, 35.7 seconds left in the game, 57-55 BC up.

BC’s Zackery got his layup to drop and BC is up by four, 59-55. Notre Dame timeout, 23 seconds left on the clock.

Shrewsberry put up a three point shot and missed, and Konieczny fouled Zackery who went to the line and made both of his shots. At the other end, ND’s Roper missed his three point shot, with 5.8 seconds remaining. With two seconds left Shrewsberry got his three point shot to fall, and the Irish pull to within three points, 61-58.

ND got the ball with .8 seconds left in the game, inbounded to Shrewsberry who put up a three point shot but it didn’t go in. Final score, 61-58 BC.

Next up for the Fighting Irish, the men will face the University of Virginia Cavaliers in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Wednesday, January 31st. at 7pm ET.

Cheers & GO IRISH!