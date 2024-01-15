Notre Dame Basketball Quick Preview: Irish VS Boston College Eagles

It’s a quick turnaround for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this week as they have to put Saturday’s tough loss against the Florida State Seminoles behind them for a Monday night road game against the Boston College Eagles.

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 9.5 point underdogs against the Eagles with an OVER/UNDER of 135.5.

BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES

Head Coach: Earl Grant (3rd year)

Season Record: 10-6 (1-4 ACC)

Key Players: Quinten Post F (16.9 ppg), Claudell Harris Jr. G (15.7 ppg), Jaeden Zackery G (11.7 ppg)

Quick Overview: BC has had a season very much like Notre Dame with one gigantic difference — they’ve mostly took care of their out of conference opponents (like beating The Citadel instead of getting blown out at home like the Irish). The eagles are coming off of a 3 game road trip that started off well with a win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, but then they dropped two in a row to the Syracuse Orange and Clemson Tigers.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Monday, January 15 @ 7 PM EST

Where: Conte Forum, Chesnut Hill, Massachusetts

How to Watch: ESPN U

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.