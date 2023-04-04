On Tuesday morning, the Penn State Nittany Lions saw another player enter the transfer portal following Micah Shrewsberry’s departure for South Bend to take over as the head coach of the Notre Dame Men’s Basketball team. Freshman Kebba Njie, a 6’10” 235 pounder from Ohio announced on social media his intentions to play somewhere other than Happy Valley for the remainder of his collegiate career.

Although Njie is from Centerville, Ohio, he played two years for La Lumiere in Indiana during his final two years of high school and was an ESPN Top 100 recruit. As a freshman at Penn State, Njie played in all 37 games (14.3 minutes per game) averaging 3.4 points and 3.5 rebounds a game.

From Black Shoe Diaries:

While the potential loss of Njie isn’t all that expected given his ties to Micah Shrewsberry, it’s still a disappointing ending to what was a promising debut season for Njie. Yes, the 6-foot-10 forward was raw as all get out and that inexperienced showed at times, but you could see the strides that were being made throughout the season. For as frustrating and up-and-down as Njie’s play could be, his potential as a defensive big man was there. Unfortunately for Penn State, it will likely tried to be fulfilled outside of Happy Valley.

There is a pretty good chance Njie follows Shrewsberry to Notre Dame for next season. While undergraduate transfers are never a given at ND, the easiest are those that transfer after a strong academic freshman year. All indications suggest that Kebba had one of those strong freshman years, and this is a situation that could have Irish eyes smiling brightly in the future.