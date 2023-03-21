Mike Brey is truly a wild card. The former Notre Dame basketball coach was reported to be all but on his way to be the next coach for the USF Bulls, and the stories about his “next journey” went out as fast and as furious as a Fast and Furious franchise flick.

The South Florida men's basketball coach search appears to be over.https://t.co/RpO8RAZ3W1 — Russ Wood (@RussHoops) March 20, 2023

People had an easy time making it make sense because old people like Florida in the winter. It still didn’t explain the speed of the move or the strangeness to takeover a squad clearly in need of a rebuild... BUT HEY HOW ABOUT THAT SIESTA KEY LIFESTYLE BRO?

Not so fast my friend.

It appears someone finally asked Mike Brey what he was planning on doing now that his time at Notre Dame is done and we’re now officially in spring.

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey tells ESPN he interviewed for USF, but was not offered the job. He said he's going to take some time off and pursue television. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 21, 2023

So... Mike Brey is going to do the thing that most people thought he would do immediately after ND.

Cool.