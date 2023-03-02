 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mike Brey delivered a Notre Dame win and his promise to party at the Backer

By Joshua Vowles
Twitter @tbhorka

It was a fantastic way to end Mike Brey’s career at home for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with a win over the ACC leading Pittsburgh Panthers — but that certainly wasn’t the end of Mike Brey’s night.

Earlier this week, Brey admitted (proudly) that he had never been to the Linebacker Lounge during his tenure in South Bend — but he was going to on Wednesday night after the game.

So, after a fun and physical win over Pitt... he kept his promise.

It looks like Blue & Gold Illustrated’s Tyler Horka was embedded deep into the sticky Backer floor.

I think many of us have mixed feelings about Mike Brey this season and the last 5 seasons for that matter. On Wednesday night, however, none of those feelings mattered. The feeling of the night shared by both fans and Mike Brey alike was overwhelmingly one of gratitude.

Of course... there’s always this:

