Mike Brey delivered a Notre Dame win and his promise to party at the Backer

It was a fantastic way to end Mike Brey’s career at home for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with a win over the ACC leading Pittsburgh Panthers — but that certainly wasn’t the end of Mike Brey’s night.

Earlier this week, Brey admitted (proudly) that he had never been to the Linebacker Lounge during his tenure in South Bend — but he was going to on Wednesday night after the game.

Mike Brey will meet The Linebacker for the first time on Wednesday night.



"There ain't no curfew tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/ry2t4uzU2t — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) February 28, 2023

So, after a fun and physical win over Pitt... he kept his promise.

It looks like Blue & Gold Illustrated’s Tyler Horka was embedded deep into the sticky Backer floor.

A shot of Jameson for Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey.



As on-brand as ever. pic.twitter.com/wQ99gw87RE — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) March 2, 2023

A man of his word. Mike Brey (and Notre Dame athletics director Jack Swarbrick) at The Linebacker for a postgame party. Legendary. pic.twitter.com/1BBRmXHc7X — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) March 2, 2023

Mike Brey has not turned away one conversation or photo opportunity at The Linebacker tonight. He’s initiating some of the convos himself. Total class and nothing but gratitude from the 23-year Notre Dame head coach. pic.twitter.com/oUiigqzqc5 — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) March 2, 2023

WE DID IT YALL pic.twitter.com/VjXllbOHvh — kates4cubbies (@kates4cubbies) March 2, 2023

I think many of us have mixed feelings about Mike Brey this season and the last 5 seasons for that matter. On Wednesday night, however, none of those feelings mattered. The feeling of the night shared by both fans and Mike Brey alike was overwhelmingly one of gratitude.

