Notre Dame Basketball: JJ Starling and Dom Campbell enter the transfer portal

Now that Notre Dame fans are sober from the Mike Brey experience at the Backer... perhaps it’s time to start drinking again because the reality for next season and beyond is getting darker and darker.

The transfer portal for NCAA winter sports opened today, and while we should have been well-prepared for an exodus of players out of South Bend following the three-month farewell tour of Brey, it’s still a beer bottle to the head to watch.

JJ Starling and Dom Campbell entered the transfer portal this morning (along with Robby Carmody).

It's 11 a.m. - and Dom Campbell, Robby Carmody and J.J. Starling are all in the transfer portal.



There likely will be more. https://t.co/p9vdoRvOli — Tom Noie (@tnoieNDI) March 13, 2023

Notre Dame is still searching for its new head basketball coach, and it’s been very quiet on that front. I suppose the new coach could eventually pull back in some of the Irish players in the portal, but I wouldn’t bet on it.

The eventual new coach at Notre Dame (whomever that might be) could very well re-energize the program and put the Irish back on track to NCAA Tournament berths, but to be very honest, it might take a couple of years... after the handful of years we have already waited to be more consistent.

Awesome.