We really didn’t need the first 39 minutes of action between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets as every bit of bad play from two teams with a combined 3 ACC wins came forth in those last sixty seconds.

Well — 75 seconds and tied 68 all.

It all started with a Ja’von Franklin block that looked more like an uncalled goaltend. GT immediately pushed the ball down the court for a very loud missed slam dunk. A couple of missed shots later by both squads, and Nate Laszewski tried to be a hero for Notre Dame and wildly dribbled into the paint and threw up another miss.

The Yellow Jackets had the ball with the shot clock turned off, and then Laszewski gets called for a foul with 6 seconds left in the game. GT inbounded the ball to Kyle Sturdivant, and his missed shot was immediately put in the bucket by Terry Lance as the buzzer went off to give GT a 70-68 win which puts their 9 game losing streak to an end. Notre Dame didn’t score a point in the last 2:44 of the game.

The Irish haven’t won a road game this season and fall to 2-11 in the ACC and 10-14 overall.

Nate Laszewski led the Irish in scoring with 16. Ven-Allen Lubin (who I mistakenly said would be out for the game) scored 13 points and pulled down 7 rebounds.