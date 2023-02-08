Notre Dame Basketball Quick Preview: Irish VS Georgia Tech

Not that it really matters much... but the men’s Notre Dame basketball team could really use a win. The Irish have just two conference wins on the year, and one of those came against Wednesday’s opponent, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The always short Notre Dame bench is even shorter without Dom Campbell and Ven-Allen Lubin — so let’s go Matt Zona!

Nate Laszweski and J.J. Starling are clearly Notre Dame’s top two players at the moment, but maybe we can get an “on fire” version of Cormac Ryan and/or Dane Goodwin tonight.

WHO KNOWS?!

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are a 1 point favorite against GT with an OVER/UNDER of 138.

Head Coach: Josh Pastner (7th season)

Season Record: 8-15 (1-12 ACC)

Key Players: G Miles Kelly (13.3 ppg), G Dallan Coleman (9.3 ppg)

Quick Overview: Georgia Tech is basically as bad as Notre Dame and is on a 9 game losing streak.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Wednesday, February 8, 7:00 PM EST

Where: McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch: RSN good luck

gameday in ATL



Georgia Tech

7 PM ET

RSN (how to watch → https://t.co/FYYugnhIAS)

https://t.co/4GwZqqXhIc pic.twitter.com/gnSm7ck3oA — Notre Dame Men's Basketball (@NDmbb) February 8, 2023

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.