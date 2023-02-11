Notre Dame Basketball Quick Preview: Irish VS Virginia Tech

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish still have a season to finish despite the fact that it felt like this whole thing was over about a month ago. The Irish are back home to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in an afternoon matchup.
The big question is... how much fight is really left in the Fighting Irish? Is there anything they can do to finish this season with a little dignity?
ODDS
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are a 5 point home underdog to VT with an OVER/UNDER of 143.
VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES
Head Coach: Mike Young (4th season)
Season Record: 14-10 (4-9 ACC)
Key Players: G Sean Pedulla (15.8 ppg), F Justyn Mutts (13 ppg, 7.2 rpg)
Quick Overview: The Hokies are probably a much better team than their record shows, but they went on a 7 game losing streak in conference play which derailed everything. VT lost to Boston College in their last game, but took down Virginia in the game before.
WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH
When: Saturday, February 11, 2:00 PM EST
Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Indiana
How to Watch: RSN good luck
GAME THREAD
The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.
