Notre Dame Basketball Quick Preview: Irish VS Western Carolina

Notre Dame is off to a 1-0 start after putting down Niagara in the season opener. It was almost surreal to watch the Irish under Micah Shrewsberry for the first time after decades of Mike Brey. Add to the many new names on the Irish roster and we’re all trying to get a feel for what may come this year.

One of the new things is freshman Markus Burton who set a Notre Dame freshman record for points scored in a game at 29 — topping LaPhonso Ellis’s 28 during his freshman season in South Bend.

So... here’s another chance to see what Shrewsberry and company have in store for us this year.

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are a 4 point favorite against Western Carolina with an OVER/UNDER of 140.5.

WESTERN CAROLINA CATAMOUNTS

Head Coach: Justin Gray (3rd year)

Season Record: 1-0

Key Players: G Vonterius Woolbright (19 ppg), G DJ Campbell (18 ppg)

Quick Overview: I can’t honestly say I know enough about Western Carolina to provide much insight here. They beat Dalton State 106-65 in the season opener.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, November 11 @ 2 PM EST

Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch: ACCNX

game recognizes game @markussburton now holds the record for most points scored by a freshman in his Notre Dame debut with 29! The record was previously held by @PhonzLovesHoops #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/lqUIBaD4sq — Notre Dame Men's Basketball (@NDmbb) November 7, 2023

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.