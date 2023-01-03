Notre Dame Basketball Preview and Game Thread: Irish VS Boston College

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are playing terrible basketball this season, and there’s really nothing to suggest that it will change anytime soon — if at all. After starting the season 5-0, the Irish have lost 6 of their next nine, which includes three conference games.

It’s not been a fun ride with the oldest team in college basketball this season.

Without a bonafide big man, Notre Dame has been unable to play sound defensive basketball, and they don’t have a good post option to help end scoring droughts (of which there are many).

I don’t know what else to say other than their team and Mike Brey has been a huge disappointment this season... but maybe that can change against the Boston College Eagles, or at least not be so terrible.

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 2.5 point road favorites over BC with an OVER/UNDER of 130.5.

BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES

Head Coach: Earl Grant (2nd season)

Season Record: 7-7 (1-2 ACC)

Key Players: G Makai Ashton-Langford (11.8 ppg), G Jaeden Zackery (10.4 ppg), F T.J. Bickerstaff (6.9 rpg)

Quick Overview: Boston College has been playing worse than Notre Dame — but at least they have an ACC win this season after an upset at home against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Tuesday, January 3 @ 7:00PM EST

Where: Conte Forum, Chesnut Hill, Mass

How to Watch: ACC Network

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.