Notre Dame Basketball Quick Preview: Irish VS Louisville Cardinals

It is almost torture at this point to continue to follow Notre Dame basketball this season. The good news is that if there is any school having a worse time than Notre Dame — it’s the Louisville Cardinals and their dumb bird teeth.

Maybe today is a day for a win.

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 9.5 point favorites against Louisville with an OVER/UNDER of 138.

LOUISVILLE CARDINALS

Head Coach: Kenny Payne (1st season)

Season Record: 2-18 (0-9 ACC)

Key Players: G El Ellis (17.8 ppg), G Mike James (9.3 ppg)

Quick Overview: Yes... Louisville is 0-9 and it’s all their own damn dumb fault. They suck terribly, and losing to them would be the absolute worst thing to happen to Notre Dame this season — which is really saying something.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, January 28, 12:00 PM EST

Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch: ESPN 2

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.