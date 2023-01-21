A new era is on the horizon for Notre Dame Men’s basketball, and Coach Brey’s team looks to put emotions aside as they face the Boston College Eagles at the Purcell Pavilion. Notre Dame leads the series 25-14, and has a 16-5 record when facing the Eagles at home. The two teams met earlier in the season, with an outcome that didn’t favor the Irish, so today the Irish look to redeem themselves. How did the Irish fare against the Eagles today? Lets have a look!

After a few missed shots by both teams Boston College got on the board first with a three-point shot by Quinten Post (19:09). After a personal foul on Nate Laszewski, BC got on the board again with another three-point shot from Post. Notre Dame’s Laszewski responded with a three-point shot of his own.

Marcus Hammond then got a personal foul, and BC’s Prince Aligbe made his foul shot. Dane Goodwin got his first points of the game on a turnaround jumper. And BC quickly answered with yet another three-point shot by Post. Ryan Cormac got his first points of the game on a second chance jumper, and at the 15:34 media timeout, BC leads by three, 10-7.

Coming out of the break Dane Goodwin missed a three-point shot. And Notre Dame is going to need to win the three-point battle today to beat BC. The next score came on a layup by Post, followed by a jumper by Nate Laszewski. BC then scored on a jumper by Makai Ashton-Langford.

Notre Dame’s next score came on a turnaround jumper by Goodwin. (His 146th game for the Irish). Marcus Hammond got the defensive rebound, and then Laszewski put up a beautiful three-point shot, his second three of the game. Tie game, 14-14.

Notre Dame turned the ball over and BC’s Jaeden Zackery turned it into points with a layup. Then Notre Dame’s Ven-Allen Lubin got his first points of the game with a turnaround jumper, followed by a three-point bucket by Hammond. And Notre Dame had their first lead of the game, 19-16. Hammond tried for another three-point shot and missed. Lubin got the rebound, and Hammond tried for the layup but got called with an offensive foul. (9:33 media timeout)

Coming out of the break BC’s Demarr Langford Jr. put up a shot at the buzzer and missed, and at the other end Laszewski sank another three-point shot. BC then answered when their Mason Madsen made his first three-point shot. Notre Dame turned the ball over and Post slipped in a quick layup at the other end.

Goodwin made a beautiful turnaround jumper, followed by a Trey Wertz rebound and another beautiful three-point shot, this time by Laszewski, way behind the line. BC’s Madsen missed a quick release jumper, and Laszewski hit yet another three-point shot. That is five three-point shots so far in this game. 30-21, Notre Dame, BC timeout, 5:08.

Ashton-Langford made a three-point shot after the BC timeout, and on the next ND possession Madsen got the steal and the dunk at the other end. Notre Dame turned the ball over on the next possession and BC missed their three-point attempt. Cormac Ryan tried for a three-point shot and missed. JJ Starling got the defensive rebound from BC, and at the other end Lubin made a second chance layup and drew a foul. (3:18 media timeout, 32-26 ND)

Lubin missed his foul shot, the first free throw attempt by the Irish this half, and at the other end Ashton-Langford sank a three-point shot. BC got the defensive rebound and Ashton-Langford teed up another three-point shot. Tie game, 32-32.

TJ Bickerstaff got the next bucket for BC, answered by ND on a Lubin second chance jumper, and drew the foul. Lubin made his foul shot, which gave the Irish the lead, 35-34. In the last minute of play, BC’s Devin McGlockton made a jumper. Goodwin missed his jump shot, and the half ended with BC up, 36-35.

First Half Stats

Notre Dame

Field Goals: 14-30, 47%

Three-point shots: 6-13, 46%

Free Throws: 1-2, 50%

Boston College

Field Goals: 14-30, 47%

Three-point shots: 7-11, 64%

Free Throws: 1-2, 50%

Laszewski: 17 points

Lubin: 7 points

Goodwin: 6 points

Second Half

Notre Dame’s Ryan missed a three-point jumper on ND’s first possession of the game, and on BC’s first possession they drew a foul and Aligbe made both of his foul shots. Notre Dame couldn’t get points on their next possession, and BC’s Lanford Jr sank a three on their next possession. Post then got a layup, and Mike Brey called a timeout to settle the boys down. (18:06, BC up 41-35)

Langford Jr made a driving layup and the Irish are on a bit of a scoring drought. Langford Jr. drew a foul and headed to the line where he made both of his foul shots. BC now up by ten, 45-35. Langford Jr. made another layup, and has 8 points right now. On a steal Ashton-Langford made a fast break and drew foul, and made both of his fouls shots at the line.

Cormac Ryan got a steal and drew a foul but only made one of his two foul shots. Finally the Irish got something to drop and Ryan hit a three-point shot. Notre dame stole the ball from BC, and Goodwin drew a foul, but missed from the foul line. Bickerstaff got a driving layup, and Laszewki got his mojo back as he hit a three-point shot. Goodwin got a defensive rebound and Laszewski got another three-point bucket. Bickerstaff fouled Goodwin, who made both of his shots from the foul line. Notre Dame pulled within four, 51-47.

Madsen sank a three on the next BC possession, ending a 8-0 run by the Irish. 54-47, 11:42 media timeout. Laszewski headed to the line and made both of his foul shots from the line. BC missed their three-point attempt and Hammond missed a layup attempt but drew the foul and made both foul shots. 54-51, BC

Post got fouled at the other end and made both of his foul shots. To which Notre Dame responded with a three-point shot by Goodwin. On a turnover and a fast break Ryan sank a three, and the Irish are back up by one point. 57-56

Laszewski missed a three-point shot, and at the other end Bickerstaff made a turnaround jumper. Laszewski made a layup but they called it an offensive foul and took away the points. BC didn’t score on their next possession, and ND answered with a layup by Starling. BC’s Langford Jr. made a turnaround jumper in the paint and the lead went back to BC, 60-59.

Aligbe made a three-point jumper, but ND wouldn’t be outdone and Ryan responded with a three-point shot of his own. That was the 12th three-point shot for the Irish.

Post responded with a three-point shot, and the BC lead went up to four. Hammond got a layup, and BC’s Post got a layup even with Notre Dame double teaming him. That made 22 points for post. Laszewski got fouled and headed to the line where he made both of his foul shots (27 points for Laszewski). 68-66

Post missed a layup but got the rebound and made the second layup. Notre Dame’s Goodwin sank a beautiful jumper, and it’s still a two point game. Ashton-Langford made a driving layup in the paint, and Goodwin tried for a three-point shot and missed. Then Wertz tried for a three-point shot and missed. (3:47 media timeout, 72-68, BC)

Starling got the turnover and fast break but missed the layup. He drew the foul, and made one of two shots from the foul line. Notre Dame down by three. Zachery got fouled and headed to the line where he made two of his foul shots from the line. 74-69, BC

Laszewski got fouled and headed to the line where he made both of his foul shots. Three point BC lead now.

BC’s Post got a quick layup at the other end, and drew the foul. At the foul line Post made one foul shot. Aligbe fouled Ryan, who went to the line and made one of his two foul shots. Ashton-Langford sank a three-point shot, and BC’s lead is up to eight. 80-72.

Marcus Hammond got fouled and missed both of his foul shots. Post got fouled and went to the line where he made both of his foul shots. The Irish just don’t seem to have enough gas in the tank to get the lead back. 82-72

As the final minute on the clock ran out, Ashton-Langford got two buckets at the foul line, and the game ended with the score 84-72, BC.

Final Stats

Notre Dame

Field Goals: 23-56, 43%

Three-point shots: 12-31, 39%

Free Throws: 14-22, 64%

Boston College

Field Goals: 29-51, 57%

Three-point shots: 11-19, 58%

Free Throws: 15-17, 88%

Next up the Fighting Irish will face NC State on the road on Tuesday, January 24th, at 7pm ET.

Cheers & GO IRISH!