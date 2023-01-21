Notre Dame Basketball Quick Preview: Irish VS Boston College Eagles

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish welcome the Boston College Eagles to Purcell Pavilion for a Saturday afternoon ACC cellar dweller showdown. Unlike Notre Dame, however, BC has been able to at least put 3 conference wins on the board.

While I could bang away at the need for Notre Dame to shoot lights out because of the lack of any presence inside the paint — I’d rather just post this quote from Mike Brey’s opening statement concerning the decision to step down at the end of the season. It’s classic Brey, and I love it.

“Jack (Swarbrick) and I talked about it this last week and felt now was the time to kind of do that and another thing, I fully own 1-7 in the league right now. We are where we are. We want to get running and get moving. It’s amazing the lengths you will go to to announce that you’re leaving to beat the Jesuits. It’s really amazing the stuff you’ll pull off to try to get them.”

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 5 point favorites against BC with an OVER/UNDER of 134.

BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES

Head Coach: Earl grant (2nd season)

Season Record: 8-11 (2-6 ACC)

Key Players: G Makai Ashton-Langford (12 ppg), F Jaeden Zackery (10.7 ppg)

Quick Overview: After BC beat Notre Dame, they took Duke to the wire but ended up losing that game — and then the next three. No doubt BC will have the confidence to end their 4 game-losing streak in South Bend, but this isn’t the most explosive group in the ACC.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, January 21, 2:00 PM EST

Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch: RSN (Good Luck)

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.