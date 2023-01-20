A major era of Notre Dame men’s basketball comes to a close with head coach Mike Brey’s expected departure from the program at the end of the 2023 season.

In his 23 seasons at the helm of the Irish’s men’s basketball squad, Brey has accomplished many incredible things.

Fashion Afficianado

One of the most profound of those accomplishments is almost singlehandedly keeping the turtleneck-blazer combo running strong through decades of cultural shifts. It’s a classically professional yet comfortable look that I’m a strong proponent of and Coach Brey is a big reason why.

Excellent Coach

One of his much more significant accomplishments is earning the title of most winningest coach. Across his tenure, he’s tallied up 481 total wins for an overall win rate of 64%. He’s coached in two conferences, spending the bulk of his time (13 seasons) in the Big East. For conference games played, he’s tallied up 223 wins for a conference win rate of 57%.

Outcomes (Overall)

Some of his most prolific seasons, in terms of overall win rate (+70%) have come in 2003, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017. His best season to date from this perspective was the men’s squad’s 2015 campaign which delivered 32 wins for an overall win rate of 84%.

Outcomes (Conference)

Some of his most prolific seasons to date, in terms of overall win rate (+70%) have come in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2022.

NCAA Tournaments

During his Notre Dame career, Coach Brey led the team to 13 NCAA Tournament berths. His team’s most successful Tournament runs were in 2015 and 2016. In 2015 they were eliminated by #1 seeded Kentucky who would go on to lose to fellow #1 seed Wisconsin in the Final Four. In 2016 they were eliminated by #1 seeded UNC who would go on to lose to #2 seed Villanova in the National Championship.

NBA Lineage

Between 2001 and 2013, fifteen of Brey coached NBA players entered the NBA. Troy Murphy was the first and also the former player who had the longest NBA tenure to date (12 seasons). The 2015 lottery year was special, with Brey having coached both Jerian Grant and Pat Connaughton into their NBA entries.

The Celtics and the Spurs have been were the most Brey coached players have found a home at some point in their NBA careers.

Final Thoughts

There’s an abundance of incredible stories that have been told, are being told and undoubtedly will continue to be told about Mike Brey’s storied Notre Dame coaching career. As a 2013 grad who growing up had always been more drawn to college football, the success and identity of Brey’s program prior to, during and after my time on Notre Dame’s campus are big reasons that I continue to be interested in the college basketball scene.

So here’s a special cheers to you, Coach.