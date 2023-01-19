After Notre Dame lost to Florida State on Tuesday, we started to see and hear more and more about this season being Mike Brey’s last as the Irish head coach — and now it’s official.

The South Bend Tribune’s Tom Noie first broke the news this afternoon on Twitter:

BREAKING: Source tells South Bend Tribune that #NotreDame coach Mike Brey will retire at end of season.



Brey plans to tell team after practice today.



The winningest coach in program history will have spent last 23 seasons at Notre Dame.



Story coming soon. — Tom Noie (@tnoieNDI) January 19, 2023

Shortly after Noie’s tweet, the official Notre Dame Men’s Basketball account confirmed the news.

. - .@NDMikeBrey will step away from the program at the conclusion of this season.



https://t.co/YX538KV4f0 pic.twitter.com/4XCh35lmpN — Notre Dame Men's Basketball (@NDmbb) January 19, 2023

This definitely wasn’t a sudden decision by Mike Brey, and he and the school are handling this with as much class as we have come to expect after more than two decades in South Bend.

Like many have said... it just really sucks that it has to be this way. I love Mike Brey, and the way he has made his personality a part of the program is the stuff of legends, and young coaches out there will have his reign at ND as an example of being the program without trying to be above the program.

There will be much more over the next couple of months as Notre Dame will now be in the market for a new head coach to put the program back on the right track.