Notre Dame’s most recent ACC loss to the Florida State Seminoles to drop to 1-7 in the conference and 9-10 overall was probably the final straw that broke the camel’s back when it comes to the Mike Brey era in South Bend. You know it, and I know it.

While I think the eventuality of this being Mike Brey’s last season as the head coach of the Notre Dame basketball team began to surface more than a month ago — this most recent performance and post-game commentary really seem to reinforce a new beginning on the horizon.

Along with the South Bend Tribune’s Tom Noie, Irish Illustrated’s Tim Prister is one of the most senior voices to cover the basketball program at Notre Dame. His latest article, “Mike Brey Era Coming to a Crashing Conclusion” is both brutally honest, and wholly compassionate. Please take a moment to read the entire article.

Beyond the X’s and O’s and the 40-minute scraps on the hardwood, Mike Brey is a prince of a guy who has endeared himself to those who have gotten to know the man behind the turtlenecks and various wardrobe adjustments along the way. He doesn’t look healthy. For those who know what it’s like to feel unhealthy, one can spot it from a mile away. He’s fought the good fight and has represented Notre Dame well. But it’s time for Brey to do what’s best for his physical and mental well-being and for Notre Dame to turn the page, which preferably is at the conclusion of the season unless the Notre Dame brass feels it’s better just to pull the plug and ride out the repercussions of a rudderless ship, which offers few merits.

I really don’t have anything more constructive to add to what Prister said in the piece. I love Mike Brey for many, many reasons as a fan and as a writer — but we have truly come to the end of the line with no roundabout to stay moving. A change has to happen inside the basketball program, and that change has to begin at the top with the removal of Mike Brey as the head coach.