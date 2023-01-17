The Notre Dame Fighting Irish continue this absolutely horrific season tonight because they have a game to play. Despite many of us out there that are ready to throw in the towel, the team will take the court to play another ACC basketball game, and host the Florida State Seminoles.

Sounds pretty dire — right? Well, it is.

Without question, Notre Dame’s biggest problem is one Mike Brey can’t fix or scheme around. They don’t have a guy they can put in the paint. Why did Notre Dame lose to BC and Syracuse after holding the lead for most of the game Because once the hot shooting of Trey Wertz, Marcus Hammond, and Dane Goodwin wore off — there wasn’t a presence on both ends of the court to help settle things down and get a put back score on the board.

It’s a GREEN OUT tonight, so let’s hope something good happens.

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 5 point favorites against FSU with an OVER/UNDER of 140.

FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES

Head Coach: Leonard Hamilton (21st season)

Season Record: 5-13 (3-4 ACC)

Key Players: G Matthew Cleveland (14.4ppg), G Darin Green Jr. (13.7 ppg) G Caleb Mills (13.3 ppg)

Quick Overview: FSU is having a worse season than Notre Dame but at least they have 3 wins in conference play. The Noles got past the Irish earlier in the season, so I guess it’s revenge time.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Tuesday, January 17, 7:00 PM EST

Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch: ESPNU

☘️



Florida State

7 PM ET

ESPNU

https://t.co/4GwZqqWJSE

https://t.co/rG7Q7r2CGn

sport your green! pic.twitter.com/mDfegBdVxk — Notre Dame Men's Basketball (@NDmbb) January 17, 2023

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.