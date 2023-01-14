 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notre Dame Basketball Quick Preview: Irish VS Syracuse Orange

AVENGE ME. AVENGE ME!

By Joshua Vowles
NCAA Basketball: Syracuse at Notre Dame Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish basketball team finally got its first ACC win of the season against Georgia Tech. The first loss of the ACC season came against Syracuse — so ND will be looking for a bit of visiting revenge on Saturday.

Dane Goodwin has been playing really well as of late, and Nate Laszewski continues to lead the team in scoring — but the issues inside the paint will continue to haunt this team throughout the season if a big man like Ven-Allen Lubin can’t go and Dom Campbell isn’t ready.

Buckle up.

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 6 point underdogs against Syracuse with an OVER/UNDER of 140. When ND lost to Syracuse in South Bend, the Irish were 6.5 point favorites.

SYRACUSE ORANGE

Head Coach: Jim Boeheim (47th season)
Season Record: 11-6 (4-2 ACC)
Key Players: G Judah Mintz (15.7 ppg), C Jesse Edwards (13.3 ppg, 10.8 reb pg) G Joseph Girard (17.2 ppg)
Quick Overview: Syracuse is much more dangerous than their record would show. The trio of Mintz, Edwards, and Girard is a difficult combination to defend, and they work well on the court together. When the Orange beat Notre Dame in December, they were on a 3 game losing streak. Since that win, Syracuse has won 7 out of its last 9.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, January 14, 7:00 PM EST
Where: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, New York
How to Watch: ACC Network

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.

