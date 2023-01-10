The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are in deep, deep trouble and have been for pretty much the entire season. An 0-5 start to their ACC schedule is every bit as disastrous as their 8-8 overall record would indicate — especially when you actually consider who the Irish beat, and how tough those wins were.

Perhaps things take a turn for the better for Notre Dame against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets — at least for one night. Mike Brey’s philosophy isn’t getting the results we need this season, which is even more disastrous than the record shows with the age and experience on the roster — so we shouldn’t expect anything at this point.

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 5 point favorites against GT with an OVER/UNDER of 136.5.

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS

Head Coach: Josh Pastner (7th season)

Season Record: 8-7 (1-4 ACC)

Key Players: G Miles Kelly (14.6 ppg), F Jalon Moore (9.3 ppg)

Quick Overview: Like Notre Dame, Georgia Tech has struggled in ACC play — but at least the Yellow Jackets have a conference win after beating the Miami Hurricanes a little over a week ago. It was GT’s lone ACC game in which they scored more than 70 points.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Tuesday, January 10 @ 7:00 PM EST

Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch: ACC Network

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.