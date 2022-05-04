The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are in almost desperate need of another big man for the 2022-2023 season, and so Mike Brey and company opened up the transfer portal to see what they could find. One of the top targets for Notre Dame was Wright State forward, Grant Basile. The 6’9” Wisconsinite averaged 18.4 points per game and 8.5 rebounds per game last season — a season that put the Raiders in the NCAA Tournament.

When Basile hit the transfer portal, a lot of teams took notice and began their pursuit of the big guy. Unfortunately for the Irish and Mike Brey, Basile not only chose to go elsewhere — he chose to play for the Virginia Tech Hokies in the ACC.

Excited to announce my commitment to Virginia Tech @HokiesMBB pic.twitter.com/txH0ECCywJ — Grant Basile (@GBasile00) May 4, 2022

The possibility of Nate Laszewski returning next year still exists. Nate hired an NCAA-certified agent for the NBA Draft. If you’re wondering... Blake Wesley has not.

No matter what now, the Irish will have to increase their efforts to try and secure another post player for the upcoming season.