With the Notre Dame men’s basketball season over and done with, the last few weeks have been filled with thoughts and questions about how next year’s team will look. On Saturday via Irish head coach Mike Brey on his radio show, Prentiss Hubb will move forward with a professional career rather than using a final year of eligibility with Notre Dame.

He strongly hinted at Dane Goodwin and Cormac Ryan's returns for fifth year, though:

Hubb will leave Notre Dame as the 6th all-time assist leader in program history, and over the last few years he became known as a guy that had the guts to take (and sometimes make) those closing minute shots in tight games.

Notre Dame won’t have Hubb or Blake Wesley next season but Brey also hinted at the returns of guards Cormac Ryan and Dane Goodwin. Forward Nate Lazsewski is also dipping his toe in the NBA Draft waters, but a possible return to the Irish is still very possible.

Obviously we are all waiting eagerly for J.J. Starling to begin his career with Notre Dame, but incoming freshmen Ven-Allen Lubin (F) and Dom Campbell (C) are also top 100 recruits and could help the Irish with the loss of Paul Atkinson.

Notre Dame is also expected to add a player (or two) from the transfer portal during the offseason.

Good luck to Prentiss as he leaves Notre Dame with his degree.