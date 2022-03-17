March Madness: Notre Dame highlights and Mike Brey is drinking whiskey on the plane

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish just played in one of the best games of the Mike Brey era with a 89-87 double overtime thriller against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to get a ticket to play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Again... it was just an incredible game to watch — but it was also one of those games where you felt like you might actually die. THIS IS MARCH!

Before we get to the game highlights — we have to highlight the magnificence of postgame Mike Brey. I couldn’t find any video of Mike Brey talking about the plane ride — but it was quoted about 10,000 times on Twitter:

“There better be some Irish whiskey on that plane.”

Brey was definitely aware of the date and time of the final horn, and he made sure to pass on those St. Patrick’s Day blessings.

The blessings of the next 23.5 hours. pic.twitter.com/n3HWCWKIaI — One Foot Down (@OneFootDown) March 17, 2022

So let’s roll out the video goods.

HIGHLIGHTS

Extended Highlights

The Final 9 Minutes of the Game

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES

Mike Brey with Cormac Ryan and Paul Atkinson

Steve Pikiell with Geo Baker, Ron Harper Jr., and Caleb McConnell

A Special Tribute to Paul Atkinson

Notre Dame scored 52 points in the paint with half of those points coming via Paul Atkinson — who you might have heard transferred from Yale and has played in the NCAA Tournament in the past.