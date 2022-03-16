MARCH MADNESS: Game Thread and How to Watch Notre Dame VS Rutgers

Y’all ready for this? The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are finally back in the Big Dance, and made it there by the skin of their teeth. To reward them with their journey, the selection committee put Notre Dame in the First Four to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Mike Brey living that suburban life just like you thought he did. pic.twitter.com/s4HY2QXSgd — One Foot Down (@OneFootDown) March 16, 2022

It’s been a long time coming for the Irish — and in particular for Mike Brey and this senior class. Prentiss Hubb, Nate Laszewski, and Dane Goodwin were part of one of the best Notre Dame recruiting classes of the Mike Brey era, and the Irish have very little to show for it.

It’s time to change that.

And guess what... it’s Blake Wesley’s birthday!

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 1 point favorite over Rutgers with an over/under of 134.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Wednesday, March 16 @ 9:10 PM EST

Where: Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio

How to Watch: TruTV

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.