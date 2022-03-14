 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MARCH MADNESS: Join the One Foot Down Bracket Challenge and win a shirt

Get pumped... YOU CAN WIN A SHIRT!

By Joshua Vowles

As the Notre Dame Fighting Irish prepare to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the NCAA Tournament’s play-in game in Dayton, we are all relentlessly going over the brackets and plotting a path to victory (more for our wallets than the Irish — but we’re all putting in the work regardless).

That path to victory could help you win a fabulous Homefield t-shirt of your choice if you win the One Foot Down Bracket Challenge.

Challenge Rules and lawyer language: One Foot Down - 2022 Bracket Challenge Official Rules

