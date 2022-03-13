March Madness: Printable NCAA Tournament Brackets (and Notre Dame is IN)

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are IN the NCAA Tournament. After 48 hours of uncertainty by fans and bad breaks in other games around the country, it looked like the Irish were about to have their bubble burst — but here they are.

It’s not the situation Notre Dame fans hoped the team would be in, but after an incredible drought at the Big Dance, Notre Dame is in — but with that dubious caveat of having to play the play-in game. The Irish will travel to Dayton, Ohio, to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Wednesday night for the 11 seed and the rights to play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the West region.

