Notre Dame VS Virginia Tech: ACC Tournament, Game Thread, and How to Watch

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are on the brink of having a truly great basketball season. Given the fact that the last few years have been incredible struggles, we can still say that this year has been incredible on its own — and yet there is much more that can still be achieved.

That all starts tonight in the ACC Tournament against the Virginia Tech Hokies. While this tournament is very important to Notre Dame’s NCAA Tournament seeding — at least we are confident that the Irish are IN.

No. 7 seed Virginia Tech

Barclays Center

7 PM ET

Notre Dame lost to the Hokies in their lone matchup this season in a heartbreaker in Blackburg. The Irish led almost the entire game, but fell short in the end as they went cold on the floor. According to DraftKings Sportbook, Notre Dame is a 1.5 point underdog to the Hokies. Let me repeat... the #2 seed is an underdog to the #7 seed.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Thursday, March 10 @ 7:00 PM EST

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

How to Watch: ESPN2

