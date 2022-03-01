A Notre Dame conversation with ACC Nation

On Monday night, I was fortunate enough to be a part of the ACC Nation Podcast hosted by Jim Quist and Will Ojanen. They asked me to come on the show to talk about a handful of Notre Dame Fighting Irish athletic teams.
There's a lot to like if you're an Irish fan. Special guest Joshua Vowles @TheSubwayDomer of @OneFootDown joins us on ACC Nation to talk #basketball, #football, #baseball and more. https://t.co/qtwguMOmXU #Podcast #NotreDame #ACC #NCAA pic.twitter.com/CXEmMtWSrZ— ACC Nation (@accnation) March 1, 2022
Some of the things we discussed:
- The surprise run by the Notre Dame men’s basketball team as they sit at #2 in the ACC.
- Blake Wesley and what he means to the team.
- Would we like to see an ACC Tournament in the midwest as opposed to the east coast.
- Brian Kelly’s departure from Notre Dame and the craziness that ensued.
- Marcus Freeman as the new head coach of the football team.
- The budding “kind of rivalry” for Notre Dame football with the Clemson Tigers.
- A quick look ahead to the 2022 football season.
- Notre Dame baseball’s surprise rise as a national contender and what Link Jarrett means to the program.
And a lot of other fun stuff from a fun show. You can listen to it in the player below, or follow the links in the embedded tweet above.
