A Notre Dame conversation with ACC Nation

The Emperor makes a guest appearance

By Joshua Vowles
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 26 Georgia Tech at Notre Dame Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Monday night, I was fortunate enough to be a part of the ACC Nation Podcast hosted by Jim Quist and Will Ojanen. They asked me to come on the show to talk about a handful of Notre Dame Fighting Irish athletic teams.

Some of the things we discussed:

  • The surprise run by the Notre Dame men’s basketball team as they sit at #2 in the ACC.
  • Blake Wesley and what he means to the team.
  • Would we like to see an ACC Tournament in the midwest as opposed to the east coast.
  • Brian Kelly’s departure from Notre Dame and the craziness that ensued.
  • Marcus Freeman as the new head coach of the football team.
  • The budding “kind of rivalry” for Notre Dame football with the Clemson Tigers.
  • A quick look ahead to the 2022 football season.
  • Notre Dame baseball’s surprise rise as a national contender and what Link Jarrett means to the program.

And a lot of other fun stuff from a fun show. You can listen to it in the player below, or follow the links in the embedded tweet above.

