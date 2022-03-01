A Notre Dame conversation with ACC Nation

On Monday night, I was fortunate enough to be a part of the ACC Nation Podcast hosted by Jim Quist and Will Ojanen. They asked me to come on the show to talk about a handful of Notre Dame Fighting Irish athletic teams.

Some of the things we discussed:

The surprise run by the Notre Dame men’s basketball team as they sit at #2 in the ACC.

Blake Wesley and what he means to the team.

Would we like to see an ACC Tournament in the midwest as opposed to the east coast.

Brian Kelly’s departure from Notre Dame and the craziness that ensued.

Marcus Freeman as the new head coach of the football team.

The budding “kind of rivalry” for Notre Dame football with the Clemson Tigers.

A quick look ahead to the 2022 football season.

Notre Dame baseball’s surprise rise as a national contender and what Link Jarrett means to the program.

And a lot of other fun stuff from a fun show. You can listen to it in the player below, or follow the links in the embedded tweet above.