The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are currently tied with the Duke Blue Devils for the top spot in the ACC at the moment. Despite taking a couple of haymakers from Duke a short while ago, the Irish have bounced back and are set to welcome the Louisville Cardinals to South Bend.

Paul Atkinson was the ACC player of the week after some very good performances on the court, and as a team, Notre Dame is playing sound defensively. What Atkinson does inside only helps the Irish shooters as Dane Goodwin, Nate Laszewski, and Prentiss Hubb work the three point line with Blake Wesley driving more to the bucket (but still maybe not enough).

Things — as they say — are working. Notre Dame has also found itself on the safer side of the bubble, which doesn’t take away the importance of each game left — it only amplifies them.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 7 point favorite over Louisville with an over/under of 133.

Even more important... RETURN OF RED PANDA BAYYYYBEEEEEEEE!

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Wednesday, February 9 @ 7:00 PM EST

Where: Purcell Pavillion, South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch: ESPNU

