SB Nation Reacts: Fans believe Notre Dame won’t make the NCAA tournament

It’s been a wild ride so far for the Notre Dame men’s basketball team so far this season. While the Irish are tied for the #2 spot in the ACC, they are also rated #52 in the RPI and #70 by NET. It’s hard to imagine that the #2 team in a basketball powerhouse conference is on the bubble — and yet here we are.

Fans were asked which four of the 10 bubble teams were in, and the Irish were left out along with two other ACC teams in the Florida State Seminoles and Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The fans survey does place the North Carolina Tar Heels — despite that loss to the Irish.

Weird.

As of right now, Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has Notre Dame as a #10 seed.

The fan survey also asked fans which teams will be named as #1 seeds. I guess fans just don’t like the Kansas Jayhawks

