Quick Recap: Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Crushes Georgia Tech, 90-56

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets traveled to South Bend to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Purcell Pavilion this afternoon, capping a two-game home stand for the Irish. The Irish looked to sweep the season series with the Yellow Jackets in addition to securing a double bye in the 2022 ACC Tournament with a win. How did the Irish do? Let’s take a look!

The game started with a personal foul on Notre Dame and Dane Goodwin made both of his shots from the line and got the Irish on the board first. Followed by a turnover by GT and a Goodwin layup and the Irish quickly got up to a 4-0 lead.

Blake Wesley then got a defensive rebound and Paul Atkinson Jr made a layup, and the Irish had six points before the Yellow Jackets would get points on the board. With 17:20 remaining in the half GT got its first bucket of the night on a dunk by Rodney Howard. Goodwin then made a second chance jumper and sank his first three-point shot to put the Irish up by seven. (9-2)

At 16:12 Michael Devoe sank a layup and headed into the first media timeout the Irish were up 9-4.

Coming out of the timeout, Goodwin missed a three-point shot and GT took it down court and Howard made a layup. Notre Dame quickly answered with a Goodwin layup. ND up 11-6. Devoe missed a three-point shot of his own and ND took it down court and converted with a Ryan Cormac layup. Then Cormac made a steal and ND converted this opportunity into points on a Trey Wertz three-point shot.

On the next GT possession Jalon Moore got his first bucket with a layup in the paint. Goodwin fouled Moore, who missed his first shot from the line, but GT got the ball and Howard sank a hookshot in the paint. Notre Dame answered with an Atkinson layup on their next possession. 18-10, ND. Notre Dame is playing good basketball so far.

Ryan got yet another rebound but Notre Dame couldn’t convert the possession into points. GT headed down court but they couldn’t get anything to sink either. Right before the 10:57 media timeout Notre Dame fouled GT (Ryan). After the timeout, Deebo Colman missed a three-point shot but GT got the rebound and then Miles Kelly sank a three-point jumper. ND responded at the end of the shot clock with a three-point jumper from Wesley. ND up 21-13.

On the next GT possession Jordan Usher made a jumper, and then the Irish took it down to the other end of the court. In a scuffle on the ND possession the ball gets kicked by Usher and should be ND’s ball but the refs gave it to GT. The next ND bucket falls from the hands of Wesley, who made the layup and drew the foul. Coming out of the under 8:00 timeout Wesley sank his free throw, and then on the next ND possession Atkinson made a layup. Notre Dame up 26-15.

GT’s Devoe sank a layup at 6:01, and Prentiss Hubb quickly responded with a layup of his own at the other end of the court. On the next GT possession Devoe made another driving layup and it seems to be the Devoe show.

Goodwin sank a three-point shot on a opponent turnover, quickly followed by another ND turnover and another Goodwin three-point shot. Once more ND got a defensive rebound and Wesley made the fast break and sank a layup. And then one more defensive rebound and Goodwin made a driving layup too which GT took a timeout. 10 fast points was just too much for GT.

Following the timeout, with 2:57 on the clock, Usher got a layup. On ND’s next possession, Howard fouled Wesley who headed to the line and missed both of his fouls shots. GT took the ball down court and Kelly sank a three-point shot, to which ND quickly responded with a three-point shot by Hubb. Laszewski got called for a blocking foul (his first) on the next GT possession and Usher headed to the line and made both of his foul shots.

ND headed down court and responded with a Laszewski dunk. ND got called for a foul on Hubb, and Devoe headed to line and made one-of-two foul shots. ND had the ball with 10 seconds remaining and Wesley sank a three-point shot and drew the foul but missed his free throw shot. Notre Dame up 46-27 at the half.

Half Time Stats

Field Goals

Notre Dame: 18-27, 67%

GT: 11-28, 39%

Three-Point Shots

Notre Dame:7-11, 64%

GT: 2-11, 18%

Foul Shots

Notre Dame: 3-6, 50%

GT: 3-5, 60%

Top Scorers

Goodwin: 17 points

Wesley: 11 points

Atkinson Jr: 6 points

Hubb: 5 points

Second Half

As the second half began Notre Dame got on the board first with a Cormac Ryan three-point shot. On the next Yellow Jacket possession Devoe shot a last second three-point shot but didn’t get it off before the shot clock expired. On the next GT possession though, they got two points on a Howard dunk. ND quickly responded with a three-point shot from Ryan. GT shot an airball but ND couldn’t get any points on their next possession.

After a scoreless couple of minutes, ND finally got on the board again on an Atkinson layup. And GT responded in kind with an Usher layup. Usher then got a badpass turnover which ND turned into a Atkinson Jr dunk. Laszewski got a defensive rebound and Wertz then sank a three-point shot and Notre Dame was up, 59-31 with 14:11 remaining.

Laszewski fouled Usher, who made both of his foul shots. And then Coleman fouled Laszewski, who made both foul shots. GT answered with a three-point bucket from Kelly. Wesley turned the ball over and then Usher made a layup off the glass, ND still up 61-38.

Wesley picked up his second foul and GT inbounded the ball and Kelly missed his three-point try but Howard got the second-chance layup. ND took the ball downcourt and Wertz sank his three-point try.

On the next GT possession Usher made a pullup jumper, and then there was a media timeout. 11:09 remaining, 64-42 Notre Dame. Coming out of the timeout, Usher made a layup in the paint, to which ND responded with a Hubb three-point shot at the shot clock buzzer.

Wertz fouled Kyle Sturdivant who headed to the line and made both of his foul shots. Ryan missed his next three-point shot and Devoe got the rebound but GT couldn’t turn the possession into points. On ND’s next possession Wesley threw up a three-point shot at the buzzer but missed. GT ball.

GT’s Kelly missed his jumper and on the next ND possession Hubb sank a driving layup. Sturdivant then got his first bucket of the game, but ND answered fast with a three-point bucket by Hubb. Sturdivant made a jumper on the next GT possession. Devoe then drew a foul from Wesley right before the 6:37 media timeout. ND up 72-50.

Coming out of the timeout, Devoe headed to the line and missed both of his foul shots. On the next ND possession Wesley made a layup as the shot clock was expiring. GT’s Devoe missed a layup on their next possession and then Laszewski got a huge opportunity and sank a beautiful dunk. Sturdivant responded with a three-point shot, followed by a Coleman foul on Wesley. Wesley headed to the line and made both of his free throw shots.

JR Konieczny fouled Coleman who made one-of-two of his shots from the line. On ND’s next possession, Laszewski sank a layup in the paint and Notre Dame was in total control, up 80-54. (3:44 timeout)

With just over three minutes left in the game Brey emptied the bench and gave them some playing time. Sturdivant drew a foul from Matt Zona, and made both of his free throw shots. Konieczny, the local South Bend freshman, responded with a dunk on the next Notre Dame possession. Coleman fouled Elijah Morgan, who made both of his shots from the line, and ND was up 84-56. Matt Zona got the defensive rebound and Morgan drew the foul. Morgan made both of his shots from the line, and with 90 seconds remaining ND was up by 30 points.

Morgan stole the ball from GT and at the other end of the court Konieczny got the fast break layup. Morgan drew another foul and headed to the line where he made both of his free throw shots. Notre Dame ran out the clock on their final possession and won by their largest margin of victory this season. Final score, 90-56.

Field Goals

Notre Dame: 32-56, 57%

GT: 21-61, 34%

Three-Point Shots

Notre Dame: 13-23, 57%

GT: 4-20, 20%

Foul Shots

Notre Dame: 13-16, 81%

GT: 10-16, 63%

Top Scorers

Goodwin: 17 points

Wesley: 15 points

Atkinson Jr: 10 points

Hubb: 13 points

Wertz: 9 points

Next up Notre Dame plays at Florida State, on Wednesday, March 2nd, at 7ET.

Cheers & GO IRISH!