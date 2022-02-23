The Notre Dame Fighting Irish took a bit of a stumble in Winston-Salem over the weekend, but will be looking to bounce back against the Syracuse Orange in South Bend tonight.
This game was originally scheduled for Tuesday night, but the Orange had some schedule reshuffling due to some COVID stuff.
Syracuse
Purcell Pavilion
7 PM ET
ESPNews
The Irish sit alone in second place in the ACC, yet I read a lot of doom and gloom about the Irish regarding the NCAA Tournament. Maybe we should all just inhale and exhale deeply and slowly, and let this play out.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 4.5 point favorites tonight with an over/under of 144.5.
