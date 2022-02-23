The Notre Dame Fighting Irish took a bit of a stumble in Winston-Salem over the weekend, but will be looking to bounce back against the Syracuse Orange in South Bend tonight.

This game was originally scheduled for Tuesday night, but the Orange had some schedule reshuffling due to some COVID stuff.

Back at it for



Syracuse

Purcell Pavilion

7 PM ET

ESPNews

Free collectible poster for the first 4,000 fans#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/HXJlZE9Nmh — Notre Dame Basketball (@NDmbb) February 23, 2022

The Irish sit alone in second place in the ACC, yet I read a lot of doom and gloom about the Irish regarding the NCAA Tournament. Maybe we should all just inhale and exhale deeply and slowly, and let this play out.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 4.5 point favorites tonight with an over/under of 144.5.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Wednesday, February 23 @ 7:00 PM EST

Where: Purcell Pavillion, South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch: ESPN NEWS

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.