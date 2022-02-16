The Notre Dame Fighting Irish probably don’t need much more motivation against the Boston College Eagles tonight other than avenging an embarrassing loss from earlier in the season. And yet... the motivation to keep pace with the Duke Blue Devils at the top of the ACC is likely their biggest concern.

Notre Dame is just 1⁄ 2 game behind Duke in the ACC standings, and although there still is the ACC Tiurnament to play — claiming a regular season title (which doesn’t really exist in the ACC) would be collosal for the program.

The last time Notre Dame and BC played, the Irish got beat physically and flat out played like a steaming pile of garbage. With all that’s on the line and in front of a home crowd, Notre Dame should be much better prepared to put a W in the ledger. Paul Atkinson has been playing out of his mind, and the combination of Dane Goodwin and Blake Wesley have been outstanding. We should still keep a watchful eye on Nate Laszewski and his knee, but he should be much healthier tonight.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 9 point favorite over Boston College with an over/under of 130.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Wednesday, February 16 @ 7:00 PM EST

Where: Purcell Pavillion, South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch: ESPNU

GAME THREAD

