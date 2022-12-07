Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Preview and Game Thread: Irish VS Boston Terriers

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Boston Terriers tonight and will look to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Syracuse.

The loss to Syracuse was tough because not only did it stop the momentum the Irish had from beating Michigan State — but it was also an ACC game which will become more and more important in February.

This Irish team has the potential to be really good, but it still may take a few more weeks. Freshmen J.J. Starling and Ven-Allen Lubin are playing strong for the Irish, and once Notre Dame is a little more consistent on the defensive side of the ball, the scoring from Dane Goodwin, Nate Laszewski, and Cormac Ryan should lift them up.

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 14-point favorites over Syracuse with an OVER/UNDER of 133.

BOSTON TERRIERS

Head Coach: Joe Jones (12th season)

Season Record: 5-4

Key Players: G Walter Whyte (13.1 ppg), G Jonas Harper (11.8 ppg)

Quick Overview: The Terriers were on a three game losing streak until they took down Merrimack 68-54/

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Wednesday, December 7, 7:00 PM EST

Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch: ACCNX

