Notre Dame Basketball Data: 2023 Progress Report - Period 1

We’re through the first period (roughly 8 games) of the college basketball season. Still playing around with ideas about how to deliver data coverage, so trying out a blast to our collective grade school pasts with progress reports.

Notre Dame’s men’s and women’s squads are both off to strong starts. The men are 6-2 overall and came up short in their only conference matchup so far. The women are 7-1 overall and haven’t faced any conference opponents yet.

Marquee Wins (Men)

The men’s squad’s biggest win through this opening stretch came against Michigan State. The Irish faced off against Spartans at home in front of a crowd of approximately 7,854 fans and walked away with a decisive 70-52 victory. Michigan State came into the game 5-2 with losses to Gonzaga and Alabama. Including their loss to ND, the Spartans are now 5-4 with an additional loss to Northwestern.

Marquee Wins (Women)

The women’s squad’s biggest win through the opening stretch came against UConn. The Irish met up with their longtime rival at home in front of a crowd of a capacity crowd of 9,149 fans. Notre Dame walked away with a decisive, 74-60 victory over the Huskies. It was UConn’s first loss of the season and they now sit at 6-1.

Losses (Men)

The men’s team’s first loss came on Thanksgiving. They were beaten pretty comprehensively by St. Bonaventure, 63-51. The game was played up in Elmont, New York in front of 5,178 fans. Syracuse is now 4-4 with its losses coming to Colgate, St. John’s, Bryant and Illinois. St. Bonaventure is now 5-3, with its losses coming to Canisius, South Dakota St. and Buffalo.

The squad’s second loss came following the Michigan St. win in. a close, 62-61 game against Syracuse. The loss came back at the Purcell Pavilion in front of a crowd of 5,702 fans. Syracuse is now 4-4 with its losses coming to Colgate, St. John’s, Bryant and Illinois.

Losses (Women)

The women’s team’s first and only loss on the season came by way of a buzzer-beater, 74-72 matchup against Maryland. The loss was played at home for a crowd of 3,131 fans. The Terrapins are now 7-3 with their losses coming to South Carolina, DePaul and Nebraska.

30,000 Foot View

In terms, of win/loss margins, the men’s squad has been a bit all over the place. Their overall scoring has been trending downwards, along with that of opponents resulting in lower scoring affairs overall.

In terms of victory margins, the women’s squad has consistently put up dominating performances. Their only loss came by an incredibly slim, -2 margin. Their overall scoring has been trending downwards over the last couple of games, while opponents have remained somewhat stable.

Field Goal Efficiency Trends

The men’s squad won the field goal efficiency battle in all of their games except Lipscomb, St. Bonaventure and Syracuse. They hit their peak of 60% against Youngstown St. and low of 35% against St. Bonaventure.

The women’s squad won the field goal efficiency battle in all of their games. They hit their peak of 56% against UConn and low of 45% against Northwestern and Maryland.

3PT Efficiency Trends

The men’s squad won the three-pointer efficiency battle in all of their games except Radford, Lipscomb and St. Bonaventure. They hit their peak of 53% against Youngstown St. and low of 12% against St. Bonaventure.

The women’s squad won the three-pointer efficiency battle in all of their games except Truman St., American University and Arizona St.

Free Throw Efficiency Trends

The men’s squad won the free throw efficiency battle in all of their games except Lipscomb, Bowling Green, St. Bonaventure and Michigan St. They hit their peak of 93% against Youngstown St. and low of 63% against Michigan St.

The women’s squad won the free throw efficiency battle in all of their games except for a tie in the Radford exhibition and Northern Illinois, Arizona St. Maryland and UConn. They hit their peak of 86% against Ball State and low of 57% against UConn.

Rebounding Trends

The men’s squad had the rebound edge in all of their games except Xavier (LA), Lipscomb, St. Bonaventure and a tie against Southern Indiana.

The women’s squad had the rebound edge in all of their games except Northern Illinois and Maryland.

Assist Trends

The men’s squad had the assists edge only in its matchups against Xavier (LA), Bowling Green, Michigan St. and Syracuse.

The women’s squad had the assists edge in all of their games except American University and a tie against UConn.

Block Trends

The men’s squad had the blocking edge in all of their games except Youngstown St. and ties against Xavier (LA), Radford and St. Bonaventure.

The women’s squad had the blocking edge in all of their games except Northwestern.

Steal Trends

The men’s squad had the steals edge only in their games against Lipscomb, Bowling Green and St. Bonaventure.

The women’s squad had the steals edge in all of their games except California and Maryland.

Foul Trends

The men’s squad had the fouling edge in all of their games except for ties against Xavier (LA) and Michigan St.

The women’s squad had the fouling edge in all of their games except Maryland and UConn.

Turnover Trends

The men’s squad had the turnover edge in all of their games except Radford, Youngstown St., Southern Indiana and Syracuse.

The women’s squad only had the turnover edge against Truman St., Northern Illinois, Northwestern and Arizona St.

Player Progress Reports

Some comparative stats for the players on the men’s roster.

Some comparative stats for the players on the women’s roster.

Cheers and Go Irish!!