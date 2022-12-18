Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Preview and Game Thread: Irish VS Georgia Bulldogs

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish aren’t playing good basketball this season. The blowout win over the Michigan State Spartans is an outlier, and after six other close wins over lesser competition — the loss to Marquette in the last game might be the unfortunate reality.

Notre Dame doesn’t have a strong presence in the paint, and as they go through some streaky shooting on the outside, there’s no reliable option to just dump down low. Defensively, Notre Dame looks lost a lot of the time, and during critical periods, teams have found open looks quite easily.

Gross.

The Irish will look to try to turn things around in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta against the Georgia Bulldogs.

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 3 point favorites over the Georgia Bulldogs with an OVER/UNDER of 134.

GEORGIA BULLDOGS

Head Coach: Mike White (1st season)

Season Record: 7-3

Key Players: G Terry Roberts (14.2 ppg), G Kario Oquendo (13.9 ppg), F KyeRon Lindsay (5.4 rpg)

Quick Overview: Georgia isn’t a bad basketball team and comes in with a respectable 7-3 record this season with the three losses coming to a pair of ACC foes in the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Wake Forest Demon Deacons, and Conference USA’a UAB Blazers.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Sunday, December 18, 5:30 PM EST

Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch: ESPN2

The game thread is open below.