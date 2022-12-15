Notre Dame Basketball Data: 2023 Early ACC Landscape

With nonconference play drawing down in the world of college basketball, it’s time to see take a peek at where the Notre Dame squads sit in relation to their ACC colleagues.

Overall Win Percentage

Women

In terms of overall win percentages through the season’s opening stretch, the Irish are sitting at 4th. Tallying up 89% of games won, they are tied for the spot with UNC. Virginia and Virginia Tech are leading the conference with undefeated records.

Men

In terms of overall win percentages through the season’s opening stretch, the Irish are sitting at 5th. With 70% of their games won, they are sharing the spot with Wake Forest. UVA leads the conference with an undefeated record and at the time of this analysis, Louisville was still searching for its first victory.

Total Wins

Women

Using total wins as a metric, the Notre Dame women are 4th in the ACC. It’s a crowded slot and with 8 wins the Irish share it with Syracuse, UNC, Georgia Tech, Clemson and Boston College.

Men

Using total wins as a metric, the Notre Dame men are 3rd in the ACC. They’ve got 7 total wins and share the spot with Wake Forest, Syracuse and Pitt.

Offense - Total Points Scored

Women

The Notre Dame women sit right around the middle of the ACC pack in terms of overall scoring. With 794 points scored, they share the #7 slot with Virginia Tech. Florida State leads the group with 963 points scored and Georgia Tech ranks at the bottom with 603 points scored.

Men

The Notre Dame men sit on the lower end of the ACC spectrum in terms of overall scoring. With 724 points scored, they occupy the #10 slot. NC State leads the group with 891 points cored and Louisville carries the tail with just 512 points score.

Defense - Total Points Scored Against

Women

The Irish are on the top end of things, ranking at #4. Through the season’s opening stretch the Notre Dame women’s defense has allowed a total of 689. Virginia leads the group with only 463 points allowed.

Men

The Irish are on the top end of things, ranking at #4. Through the season’s opening stretch the Notre Dame men’s defense has allowed a total of 553. Virginia Tech leads the group with only 485 points allowed.

Offense – Avg. Points per Game

Women

The Notre Dame women lead the ACC in terms of average points scored per game. They’re averaging approximately 88 points per game, just narrowly edging out Florida State for the #1 slot.

Men

The Notre Dame men occupy a spot on the lower end of the ACC spectrum in terms of average points scored per game. They’re averaging approximately 72 points per game, just narrowly edging out Virginia for the #9 slot.

Shooting – Field Goal Efficiency

Women

The Irish lead the ACC when it comes to field goal efficiency. The women’s squad is shooting at 50% beating out NC State (47.3%) for the top slot.

Men

The Irish are right around the middle of the ACC pack when it comes to field goal efficiency. The men’s squad is shooting at 47.2% and are tied with Wake Forest, Virginia and NC State for the #4 slot.

Shooting – 3PT Efficiency

Women

The Notre Dame women are right at the top of the ACC pack with a 37.5% 3PT efficiency. They trail only NC State (39.9%) for the #2 slot.

Men

The Notre Dame men are right at the top of the ACC pack with a 37.7% 3PT efficiency. They sit in the #2 slot and trail Virginia and Clemson who are tied at 39.6, respectively.

Shooting – Free Throw Efficiency

Women

The Irish sit around the middle of the ACC spectrum in terms of free throw efficiency. The women’s squad is ranked at #5 and are making 74.4% of their free throw attempts.

Men

The Irish lead the ACC in terms of free throw efficiency. The men’s squad is ranked at #1 and are making 80.4% of their free throw attempts.

Player Breakdowns

Three Notre Dame players stand out individually in the ACC scoring rankings. Here’s some details on their respective rankings and scoring distributions through the early stretch.

Cheers and Go Irish!!