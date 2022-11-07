2023 College Basketball Data Preview: Notre Dame Opening Rosters

The 2022-23 college basketball season is upon and so is the data coverage.

As somebody who’s far below 6’0 (no need to get into specifics) and didn’t really hit my growth spur until deep into high school, a basketball career was never in my cards. I do have a lot of fond memories of the Notre Dame basketball program from my time as a student and alum, though. Now I’m hoping to reengage with the action as well as tighten up my basketball chops with some data coverage of the Irish squads during the 2023 season.

The Notre Dame women’s squad kicks off its action on November 7 and the men start things off on November 10. The teams both won their preseason matchups (Truman St. for the women and Xavier (LA) for the men).

So ahead of the regular season action here’s some data to help us get a better sense of ND’s 2023 basketball program.

A Very Experienced Program

There are twenty-five, total rostered players going into the season (12 for the women and 13 for the men). The program’s rosters are characterized by a lot of experience. Across both squads, 68% (17) of the players are classified as juniors or graduate students. Graduate students account for the largest classification, 36% (9), of this year’s collective player roster.

The men’s team is characterized primarily by a concentration of graduate students while the women’s team is characterized by a concentration of juniors.

There’s a total of 56 seasons of collegiate playing experience (with some +/- margins built in from 2020) across the Irish basketball squads. There’s 27 seasons worth for the women and 29 seasons worth for the men.

Lots of Experience Playing in South Bend

The majority, 76% (19), of this year’s program roster has spent their entire collegiate careers so far in South Bend. There are 6 total transfer students, evenly distributed across the women’s’ and men’s’ squads.

Heavy East Coast Representation

When it comes to home states, the program’s roster has a heavy East Coast influence. New York, Florida and New Jersey are where 48% of the players call home. Outside of the East Coast, Ohio and California also stand out.

Here’s to a fun and successful Notre Dame basketball season!!