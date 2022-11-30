Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Preview and Game Thread: Irish VS Michigan State Spartans

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are off to a 5-1 start to the 2022-2023 college basketball season. The first six games of the year have been pretty underwhelming. The Irish won the first five against Radford, Youngstown State, Southern Indiana, Lipscomb, and Bowling Green, but they were all pretty hard fought games — which meant that the Irish didn’t dominate against any of those five teams that they should have dominated. None.

So when the Irish finally dropped a game to St. Bonaventure, it didn’t really surprise me at all. It was like they were due — despite Dane Goodwin, Nate Laszewski, and J.J. Starling all playing pretty well to start the year.

But that was days ago. Now the college basketball season gets much bigger for the Irish as we roll into the Big 10/ACC Challenge and the Michigan State Spartans.

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 2-point underdogs against Sparty with an OVER/UNDER of 137.5.

#20 Michigan State Spartans

Head Coach: Tom Izzo (27th season)

Season Record: 5-2

Key Players: G Tyson Walker (15.6 ppg), F Joey Hauser (reb pg)

Quick Overview: Sparty has been through the fire early in the season and has a big win over the Kentucky Wildcats to show for it. They also have losses to the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Wednesday, November 30, 9:15 PM EST

Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch: ESPN2

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.