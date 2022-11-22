Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Preview and Game Thread: Irish VS Bowling Green

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are back in action tonight and will take on the Bowling Green Falcons. The Irish had a great late-game performance from Dane Goodwin in their last outing — hopefully, they won’t need that tonight.
ODDS
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 16-point favorites against BGSU with an OVER/UNDER of 153.
Quick Overview: After a 2-0 start to the season, the Falcons have dropped their last two games
WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH
When: Tuesday, November 22, 6:30 PM EST
Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Indiana
How to Watch: ACC Network
Bowling Green
6:30 PM ET
@accnetwork
GAME THREAD
The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.
