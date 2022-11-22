Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Preview and Game Thread: Irish VS Bowling Green

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are back in action tonight and will take on the Bowling Green Falcons. The Irish had a great late-game performance from Dane Goodwin in their last outing — hopefully, they won’t need that tonight.

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 16-point favorites against BGSU with an OVER/UNDER of 153.

LIPSCOMB BISONS

Head Coach: Michael Huger (8th season)

Season Record: 2-2

Key Players: G Leon Ayers (20.5 ppg), Rashaun Agee (6 reb pg)

Quick Overview: After a 2-0 start to the season, the Falcons have dropped their last two games

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Tuesday, November 22, 6:30 PM EST

Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch: ACC Network

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.