Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Preview and Game Thread: Irish VS Bowling Green

GAME 5 LETS GO

By Joshua Vowles
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 18 Lipscomb at Notre Dame Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are back in action tonight and will take on the Bowling Green Falcons. The Irish had a great late-game performance from Dane Goodwin in their last outing — hopefully, they won’t need that tonight.

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 16-point favorites against BGSU with an OVER/UNDER of 153.

Head Coach: Michael Huger (8th season)
Season Record: 2-2
Key Players: G Leon Ayers (20.5 ppg), Rashaun Agee (6 reb pg)
Quick Overview: After a 2-0 start to the season, the Falcons have dropped their last two games

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Tuesday, November 22, 6:30 PM EST
Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Indiana
How to Watch: ACC Network

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.

