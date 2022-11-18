Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Preview and Game Thread: Irish VS Lipscomb

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are off to a 3-0 start and Nate Laszewski is running hot. The senior forward is averaging 20 points and 10.7 rebounds a game. The great news is that he certainly doesn’t have to do it alone as Trey Wertz and Dane Goodwin are also getting it done as scorers.

Mike Brey continues to go with a 6 man rotation and along with Wrtz, Goodwin, and Laszewki — fellow senior Cormac Ryan has given big productive minutes for the Irish. The freshman duo of J.J. Starling and Ven-Allen Lubin have proved themselves to be fresh additions to the team as another scorer for the former and a physical presence for the latter.

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 13-point favorites against Lipscomb with an OVER/UNDER of 152.

LIPSCOMB BISONS

Head Coach: Lennie Acuff (2nd season)

Season Record: 2-1

Key Players: F Jacob Ognacevic (18 ppg), F Matthew Schner (7.7 reb pg), G Will Pruitt (3.3 steals pg)

Quick Overview: Lipscomb is a team that could be a real threat to win the ASUN this season.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Friday November 18, 7:00 PM EST

Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch: ACCNX