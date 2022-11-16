Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Preview and Game Thread: Irish VS Southern Indiana

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are off to a 2-0 start to the season with a couple of hard-fought wins over Radford and Youngstown State. Mike Brey’s team is old, but freshmen Ven-Allen Lubin and J.J. Starling are adding much to the mix with guys like Dane Goodwin, Nate Laszewski, Cormac Ryan, and trey Wertz.
ODDS
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 15 point favorites against the Screaming Eagles with an OVER/UNDER of 149.5.
Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles
Head Coach: Stan Gourard (3rd season)
Season Record: 1-1
Key Players: G Jelani Simmons (20.5 ppg), G Isaiah Swope (6.5 ass & 2 steals pg), C Kiyron Powell (2.5 blocks pg)
Quick Overview: The Screaming Eagles lost a close game to the Missouri Tigers in the season opener, but bounced back to blow out Southern Illinois.
WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH
When: Wednesday, November 16, 8:00 PM EST
Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Indiana
How to Watch: ACC Network
GAME THREAD
The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.
