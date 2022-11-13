Quick Recap: Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Staves Off Youngstown State 88-81

Notre Dame men’s basketball fended off a scrappy Youngstown State team Sunday afternoon. It was a balanced scoring effort for the Irish as every starter finished in double figures.
It was back-and-forth from the outset as the Irish (2-0) and Penguins (2-1) traded buckets to a 9-9 tie at the first break in action. Graduate student forward Nate Laszewski and freshmen guard J.J. Starling each converted on layups and graduate student guard Trey Wertz chipped in with a seven-point run straddling the first media timeout.
In a shocking move, before the second media timeout, head coach Mike Brey decided to go two-deep deep on his bench. Junior forward Matt Zona saw his first action of the season and immediately set up graduate student guard Cormac Ryan for a three that stretched Notre Dame’s lead to 19-15.
Halfway through the opening period, a jumper by graduate student wing Dane Goodwin and a transition three by Laszewski forced a Youngstown State timeout as Notre Dame took a 24-17 lead. The Irish opened shooting 10-14 from the floor and 3-4 from distance, and finished the half making 63% of their shots. Laszewski led with 12 points and four rebounds while Starling and Wertz had nine points apiece at the intermission.
NATE LASZEWSKI #SCTop10 | @NDmbb pic.twitter.com/elpm7HXrOO— ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 13, 2022
Despite balanced offensive output by the Irish, they couldn’t build a lead greater than nine points in the first half and took a 43-36 edge into halftime. The Penguins hung around thanks to near-50% shooting (15 of 31), crashing the glass (six offensive rebounds) and a strong performance by graduate student forward Adrian Nelson (16 points and 7 rebounds).
After a frenetic start to the second half, freshman forward Ven-Allen Lubin converted on back-to-back buckets to give Notre Dame its first double-digit lead of the game at 55-45 with just under 15:00 remaining. But Youngstown State refused to go quietly.
Nelson converted back-to-back buckets to cut the lead to six. Lubin eventually connected on a three to make it 60-51 in favor of the Irish, but Nelson answered yet again with a three of his own, reaching 25 points for the contest.
A Penguins three-point play cut the lead to three, but Ryan responded with three free throws after being fouled beyond the arc. Ryan answered another Youngstown State three-pointer with a three-point play of his own to put the Irish up 66-62 with 7:45 left in the game.
As persistent as the Penguins were, the Irish never faltered. After Youngstown State made it 70-69, a layup by Wertz, a jumper by Goodwin and a Ryan steal leading to a Starling layup gave the Irish some breathing room at 76-69. It once again became a one-possession game, but Starling nailed a three-pointer to make it 79-73. On the very next possession, Starling knocked down yet another three with the shot clock winding down to make it 82-75.
After converting a dunk with 1:11 to go, the Penguins elected not to foul. Wertz took it to the basket to make it 84-77 with 39 seconds left. One Youngstown State miss later and Laszewski secured his 10th rebound for a second-straight double-double, then headed to the free throw stripe for his first points of the second-half. Ryan topped it off at the line as the Irish wrapped up an 88-81 win.
Final Stats (via Bleacher Report):
- Nate Laszewski: 14 PTS, 10 REB, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 5-8 FG, 1-1 3PT, 3-3 FT
- Dane Goodwin: 17 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 3 TO, 8-13 FG, 1-2 3PT
- Trey Wertz: 15 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 2 TO, 6-9 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-2 FT
- Cormac Ryan: 16 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 TO, 4-8 FG, 1-3 3PT, 7-7 FT
- J.J. Starling: 17 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 6-13 FG, 3-4 3PT, 2-3 FT
- Ven-Allen Lubin: 9 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 2 BLK, 3 TO, 4-4 FG, 1-1 FT
- Matt Zona: 1 AST
Loading comments...