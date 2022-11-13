Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Preview and Game Thread: Irish VS Youngstown State

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish got the first game out of the way with a hard-fought win over a very determined and physical Radford squad. Nate Laszewski put up 28 points for the Irish and pulled down double-digit rebounds in the win. The Irish only used 6 players in the win with Marcus Hammond out with an injury.

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 10.5 point favorites against the Penguins with an OVER/UNDER of 148.

Youngstown State Penguins

Head Coach: Jerrod Calhoun (6th season)

Season Record: 2-0

Key Players: G Dwayne Cohill (17 ppg), F Malek Green (10 rpg)

Quick Overview: The Penguins are off to a 2-0 start with wins over Canisius and UT Martinsville. In both games the Penguins scored over 90 points.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Sunday, November 13, 4:00 PM EST

Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch: RSN Bally Sports

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.