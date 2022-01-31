Are you guys ready for one of the biggest Notre Dame basketball games over the past 5+ years? Well... GET READY BAYBEE!!!

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish welcome the Duke Blue Devils to Purcell Pavillion for what will be Coach K’s last visit as the enemy general. The Irish are HOT right now, and are just a half game behind the Miami Hurricanes for the top spot in the ACC — and they get them next.

Notre Dame has been led by steady play inside from Paul Atkinson, as well as lights out shooting from the outside from Dane Goodwin and Nate Laszewski. Freshman Blake Wesley continues to score double digits and brings an athleticism on the court for the Irish that has been lacking over the years — but he has to make better decisions in his shot selection on Monday night.

The 9th ranked Blue Devils have their own freshman phenom (of course) in Paulo Banchero who is leading Duke in scoring (17.6) and rebounding (8.3). Wendell Moore and Mark Williams will also be a problem for the Irish — particularly in the paint where Notre Dame is vulnerable. Notre Dame let Virginia stay in the ame the other night almost solely because of the Cavs dominant rebounding ame, and the same (or worse) could happen to the Irish in this game.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 5 point underdog to Duke with an over/under of 144.5.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Wednesday, January 31 @ 7:00 PM EST

Where: Purcell Pavillion, South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch: ESPN

